Las Vegas shooting survivors share tears, hugs over meal

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 3: Flowers were left on Las Vegas Blvd. near the scene of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Several survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and injured hundreds in Las Vegas are giving thanks for each other.

Victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting and their families reunited for a Thanksgiving potluck Saturday.

More than 100 people attended the dinner at the Henderson Convention Center, some even flying in for the occasion.

Many say it helps to be with others who understand their anguish, especially with the holiday season.

Organizers say it is the first of several get-togethers survivors have planned.

They also want the ordeal to stay in the public’s consciousness.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire on the festival crowd last month from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino before killing himself.

