WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Waterbury on Sunday evening.

According to Waterbury Police, the incident took place on West Main Street.

It is not known what caused the vehicle to strike the pedestrian.

There has been no word if police are seeking suspects or charges at this time.

No identities have been released.

