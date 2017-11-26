Police activity in Westport delays Metro-North Railroad service

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North service in New Haven is delayed Sunday night due to police activity in Westport.

Metro-North Railroad reported that there was police activity near Westport, which has delayed the New Haven Service.

New Haven Service delayed due to police activity near Westport. As more information becomes available we will notify you as soon as possible. Please listen for announcements at your station. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) November 27, 2017

Westport police says there was a police investigation that was causing delays to the railroad service. They say that the trains should be moving shortly.

At this time Metro-North is warning riders that there could be delays up to 50 minutes on the New Haven Line.

New Haven Line delays could be up to 50 minutes due to earlier police activity near Westport. We thank you for your patience. https://t.co/DCZ8EpzhZb — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) November 27, 2017

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.