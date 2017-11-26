Police activity in Westport delays Metro-North Railroad service

By Published: Updated:

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North service in New Haven is delayed Sunday night due to police activity in Westport.

Metro-North Railroad reported that there was police activity near Westport, which has delayed the New Haven Service.

Westport police says there was a police investigation that was causing delays to the railroad service. They say that the trains should be moving shortly.

At this time Metro-North is warning riders that there could be delays up to 50 minutes on the New Haven Line.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

