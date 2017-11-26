President Trump will head to Capitol Hill ahead of Senate tax reform vote

Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney gestures as he speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. Mulvaney and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent mixed signals Sunday, Nov. 19, on the fate of a health care provision in the Senate version of a $1.5 trillion measure to overhaul business and personal income taxes that is expected to be voted on after Thanksgiving. "I don't think anybody doubts where the White House is on repealing and replacing Obamacare. We absolutely want to do it," Mulvaney said. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(ABC News) — President Donald Trump will head to Capitol Hill Tuesday to meet with Senate Republicans at their weekly policy luncheon, ahead of an expected vote on tax reform this week.

“We look forward to welcoming President Trump to the Senate again next Tuesday,” the chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced in a statement today.

“This is a historic opportunity for our conference and the president to build on our momentum to give Americans the tax relief they’ve been waiting for,” he said.

Trump and Senate Republicans are also expected to discuss other fall legislative items. Congress is currently facing a Dec. 8 deadline to fund the government.

Tuesday will mark the president’s second visit to the Hill in two weeks. Last Thursday, Trump traveled to the Capitol to rally House Republicans ahead of their tax vote on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act..

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The GOP tax measure will be the big ticket item in the Senate next week. Trump is eager to sign a tax bill by Christmas, and McConnell plans on bringing the bill to the Senate floor when members return from the Thanksgiving holiday. Any measure that passes the Senate would need to be reconciled with the House version.

It’s still unclear whether Republicans have the votes to pass the GOP tax package in the Senate. Assuming all Democrats oppose the tax measure, Senate Republicans can only afford to lose two votes.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson came out against the House and Senate versions of the tax reform bill last Wednesday. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Jeff Flake of Arizona, John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Bob Corker of Tennessee have yet to say whether they’ll support the measure.

Murkowski said she supports repealing the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate — a key provision in the Senate Republican tax bill — but she withheld a full endorsement of the tax package. Sen. Collins said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that she wants to see revisions to the plan.

