Rally planned for 15-year-old boy killed by police officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Supporters of the family of a 15-year-old boy killed by a Connecticut officer last summer are calling for prosecutors to release video evidence in the case.

Community advocates from across the state plan to rally Monday near the state Capitol in Hartford to bring attention to the May death of Jayson Negron.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez has said rookie officer James Boulay opened fire May 9 when he was nearly run over by a stolen car driven by Negron. A passenger in the car also was shot, but survived.

Community advocates said Saturday in a news release they want State’s Attorney Maureen Platt to file charges against Boulay. They say Platt has not released a decision on the case.

Platt’s office couldn’t immediately be reached on Sunday.