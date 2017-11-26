Roads, skies filled on Sunday due to holiday travel

(WTNH) — As the holiday weekend winds down, many are returning home on Sunday to transition back into the school and work week ahead.
According to a survey from TripAdvisor, 22% of travelers headed home on Sunday after traveling for Thanksgiving.
The survey also noted that 51% of people traveled for the holiday.
Interestingly, 28% of these travelers plan to extend their vacations beyond Monday, Nov. 28.
With such a large number of people moving across the country at once, roads and skies were filled for most of the day.