Silver Alert issued for missing child from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing child from New Haven.

According to Connecticut State Police, 11-year-old Anyla Pickett was reported as missing on Saturday.

Police describe Pickett as a black child with brown hair and brown eyes. They say she stands approximately five feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Officials say Pickett was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pink leggings.

Anyone with information on Pickett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.