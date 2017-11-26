Small plane makes emergency landing at Waterbury-Oxford Airport

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A small aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Waterbury-Oxford Airport on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, around 4 p.m., the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 aircraft reported having a possible engine problem after declaring an emergency.

Related Content: Pilot found dead after crash had flown planes his whole life

The pilot was able to land the plane safely at the airport.

It is not known what may have caused the engine issue.

Related Content: Investigators: Roy Halladay performed turns before crash