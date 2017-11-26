Small plane makes emergency landing at Waterbury-Oxford Airport

By Published:

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A small aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Waterbury-Oxford Airport on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, around 4 p.m., the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 aircraft reported having a possible engine problem after declaring an emergency.

Related Content: Pilot found dead after crash had flown planes his whole life

The pilot was able to land the plane safely at the airport.

It is not known what may have caused the engine issue.

Related Content: Investigators: Roy Halladay performed turns before crash

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s