Star Wars-themed pop-up bars set up shop in U.S. cities

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Star Wars fans can now gather to grab a drink together and discuss who really shot first.

Now through Jan. 14, you can check out a Star Wars-themed pop-up bar in New York City, Washington D.C., or Los Angeles.

Related Content: Hollywood Minute: Star Wars Preview Plus Kevin Spacey’s Oscar Chances Looking Dim

All three locations are called The Dark-Side Bar and they have galaxy-inspired drinks and entertainment.

From intergalactic burlesque to alien speed dating, it’s truly an out-of-this-world experience.

While visitors are encouraged to come dressed in costume, it is not required to enjoy the six themed cocktails made from different parts of the galaxy. These drinks include Red Force, Blue Force, The Imperial, The Dark Side, The Galaxy, and The Mind Trick.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s