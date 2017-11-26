Star Wars-themed pop-up bars set up shop in U.S. cities

(WTNH) — Star Wars fans can now gather to grab a drink together and discuss who really shot first.

Now through Jan. 14, you can check out a Star Wars-themed pop-up bar in New York City, Washington D.C., or Los Angeles.

All three locations are called The Dark-Side Bar and they have galaxy-inspired drinks and entertainment.

From intergalactic burlesque to alien speed dating, it’s truly an out-of-this-world experience.

While visitors are encouraged to come dressed in costume, it is not required to enjoy the six themed cocktails made from different parts of the galaxy. These drinks include Red Force, Blue Force, The Imperial, The Dark Side, The Galaxy, and The Mind Trick.