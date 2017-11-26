State panel to dole out bond funds after 5-month hiatus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The panel that doles out state capital funding is finally meeting after a five-month hiatus. And there’s a long list of projects to finance.

The items include $40 million worth of improvements to the XL Center in Hartford and $94.5 million to help rebuild an aging railroad bridge on the New Haven Line in Norwalk. Also included are millions of dollars for grants to municipalities, improvements to state facilities, economic development assistance to businesses and body cameras for 14 police departments, including $790,421 for New Haven.

Related Content: Hartford’s XL Center may go on the market soon

Chaired by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the State Bond Commission did not meet while state lawmakers grappled with how to reach a state budget agreement. That’s meant numerous projects awaiting state bond funds have piled up.

Related Content: Capitol Report: Short-term solutions to state budget problems

The commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday.