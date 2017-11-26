Teens creates bears to comfort families of fallen officers

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW YORK (WTNH) — The families of fallen New York City police officers are getting some comfort in the form of very special teddy bears this holiday season.

15-year-old Megan O’Grady created the bears.

She used pieces from the uniforms of the fallen.

O’Grady presented the bears to the families of officers at the police academy in Queens.

