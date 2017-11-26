Trumbull High School marching band performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — One Connecticut high school band had a holiday performance that will not be forgotten.

The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle marching band performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The performance required a lot of planning and a great day of fundraising, but students who marched in the parade say it was all worth it.

Related Content: Balloons, Broadway stars and security at Macy’s parade

“We watch it every year, my family on Thanksgiving. And I see the bands every year and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool. That’s something I would really like to do…’I did it,” explained James Gallo.

“We did a lot of rehearsals here at school,” said band director Peter Horton. “Working on the music was all new music we had to learn.”

Macy’s informed the band 18 months before the parade that they would be performing.

The last time the Trumbull marching band performed in the parade was exactly 20 years ago.