Warriors coach Steve Kerr on why team still won’t be visiting the White House

By Published:
Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr walks off the court after being ejected by referee Bill Spooner during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings won in overtime 109-106. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(CNN) — Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ trip to Washington, coach Steve Kerr told CNN’s David Axelrod that a “human respect issue” was part of the reason he and his team won’t be making the traditional White House visit to celebrate their NBA championship win.

The team will be in Washington in February to play the Washington Wizards.

“First, we weren’t invited,” Kerr reminded Axelrod during an interview on “The Axe Files,” that will air Saturday at 7pm ET, recalling Donald Trump’s September tweet in which he rescinded Warriors’ captain Stephen Curry’s White House invitation after Curry publicly said he didn’t want to take part in the visit.

And besides, he said, “Our guys felt pretty strongly even before we knew that we didn’t have an invitation that it was going to be a tough visit. A lot of us, myself included, have been pretty critical of President Trump.”

Related Content: Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

It would have been, Kerr said, “a very nontraditional visit.”

“You think about the White House visit with the championship teams, it’s a photo op, it’s a thrill, it’s everybody’s. You know, making jokes and having fun, you give the President the jersey, and that’s it. And it’s kind of a fun day,” he added.

But now, he said, the “times have changed,” and “the whole dynamic” of the traditional White House visit has “shifted entirely.”

Challenged by Axelrod as to why players felt the visit needed to become a “political event,” Kerr said that “it goes way beyond politics.”

“I’ve been lucky to visit the White House with, I think, four different presidents, President Reagan, President Clinton, both President Bushes,” he said.

“I didn’t always agree with their policy, but I never once thought ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not going to go because I disagree with, you know, immigration or some foreign policy or tax reform’,” he added.

But as far as he is concerned, things are different now, Kerr said. It has become a “human respect issue.”

“With all of those presidents that I mentioned, they were all above reproach in terms of their respect for their fellow man, and their respect for the office. And I don’t think any of us see that right now,” he added.

President Trump’s words and actions have been unacceptable, he said.

“It’s difficult to reconcile that and just say we’ll put all that aside. You know, he can make fun of handicapped people, he can, you know, he can say a lot of, you know, nasty things, ugly things, whether it’s about women or whomever,” he said.

That’s why Curry’s decision to publicly speak out against the White House was something that Kerr said he had “totally supported.”

“There can be a lot of things that happen that are just really difficult to just say all right, we’ll put that aside and go visit and shake his hand. It doesn’t feel right,” he said.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s