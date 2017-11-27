3 arrested after wrong-way pursuit in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are facing charges after police say responding to a call regarding a pharmaceutical theft led them on a vehicle pursuit.

According to police, around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were sent to a local pharmacy for a reported theft.

Officials located the suspects’ vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle instead entered the on ramp of Interstate 95 and then traveled the wrong way on the Exit 17 entrance ramp.

The pursuit stopped as officers observed the vehicle drive over the grass and continue southbound on I-95.

The vehicle exited and reentered the highway again, at which time, Connecticut State Police engaged in pursuit. Officials were able to pull the vehicle over and arrest the two occupants. Police say the registration plate on the vehicle was found to belong to a different vehicle.

A third suspect, who fled the vehicle earlier, was later located and arrested.

34-year-old Amanda Belcher and 34-year-old Komar Style, both of Bridgeport, and 43-year-old Calvin Smith, are all facing charges.

Belcher has been charged with Larceny in the 6th Degree, Interfering with an Officer, and other related charges. Smith faces similar charges, while Style was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the 6th Degree.