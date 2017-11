NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were arrested for a burglary that happened in New London over the weekend.

The homeowner called police Saturday morning saying the trio had broken into his home.

He was able to describe the suspects to police. Officers then located one of them in the house, another a block away, and a third in a neighbor’s yard.

18-year-olds Christian Lozada and Hashim Barnhill are being held on bond.

A 17-year-old boy was released to his parents.