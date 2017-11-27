3 New Haven families displaced after Clinton Avenue fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families are without a home after a fire ripped through a house on Clinton Avenue Sunday night.

According to the New Haven Register, the fire broke out at 194 Clinton Avenue just before 6:00 p.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to the three-family home, including heavy damage to the second and third floor.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston told the Register that no one was hurt. It is unclear what may have started the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 25 minutes, and remained on the scene for more than three hours to extinguish any hot spots, and begin their initial investigation.