7 protesters arrested at rally for teen killed by police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH/AP) — Seven people have been arrested at a demonstration over Connecticut authorities’ handling of the case of a 15-year-old boy killed by police.

The protesters were arrested Monday after sitting on the street outside the state Capitol in Hartford.

Related Content: Father of teen killed by police files intent-to-sue notice

They are trying to bring attention to the May death of Jayson Negron and called for prosecutors to release video evidence in the shooting in Bridgeport.

Web Extra: Watch the rally in support of Jayson Negron (includes 20 minutes of silent protest)

Related Content: Church elders call for more police training after teen death

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez has said rookie officer James Boulay opened fire May 9 when he was nearly run over by a stolen car driven by Negron. A passenger in the car also was shot, but survived.

Related Content: Man shot by cop: Police left me on street for 20 minutes

Community advocates say they want to see criminal charges filed against the officer.

Original Story: Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year-old shot