7 protesters arrested at rally for teen killed by police

By and Published: Updated:
Hartford officers place a protester under arrest after a demonstration in memory of Jayson Negron Monday (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH/AP) — Seven people have been arrested at a demonstration over Connecticut authorities’ handling of the case of a 15-year-old boy killed by police.

The protesters were arrested Monday after sitting on the street outside the state Capitol in Hartford.

2017 11 27 jayson negron protest arrest 2 7 protesters arrested at rally for teen killed by police
Police place protesters under arrest as they block traffic near the State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

Related Content: Father of teen killed by police files intent-to-sue notice

They are trying to bring attention to the May death of Jayson Negron and called for prosecutors to release video evidence in the shooting in Bridgeport.

2017 11 27 jayson negron protest arrest 1 7 protesters arrested at rally for teen killed by police
Hartford officers place a protester under arrest after a demonstration in memory of Jayson Negron Monday (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

Web Extra: Watch the rally in support of Jayson Negron (includes 20 minutes of silent protest)

Related Content: Church elders call for more police training after teen death

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez has said rookie officer James Boulay opened fire May 9 when he was nearly run over by a stolen car driven by Negron. A passenger in the car also was shot, but survived.

Related Content: Man shot by cop: Police left me on street for 20 minutes

Community advocates say they want to see criminal charges filed against the officer.

2017 11 27 jayson negron rally 2 7 protesters arrested at rally for teen killed by police
Protesters rally to demand action in the case of Jayson Negron (WTNH / Tom Parent)

Original Story: Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year-old shot