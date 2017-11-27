8 Minute Meals: leftover turkey tortilla soup

(WTNH) — Chef Julie Hartigan makes a turkey tortilla soup: a perfect solution for your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp ancho chili powder

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup canned fire roasted tomatoes, drained

15 oz can of black beans, rinsed, drained

2 cups shredded cooked turkey or chicken

2 TB fresh lime juice

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Optional Toppings Bar: Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Hot Sauce, Lime Wedges

Cooking Process/Finished Product:

Heat olive oil in a soup pot set over medium-high heat.

Add onion and salt and cook for 3-4 minutes or until onion is softened.

Add garlic and ancho chili powder and cook for 1 minute.

Add broth, tomatoes, black beans, turkey and lime juice. Increase heat to high, cover, and cook an additional 2 minutes to heat through.

Stir in cilantro and serve topped with optional garnishes.

Let everyone customize their bowl with shredded cheese, sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, and other fun toppings

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Yields 7 cups soup to serve 4

For more of Julie’s recipes, visit www.cookingwjulie.com.