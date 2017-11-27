8 Minute Meals: leftover turkey tortilla soup

By Published:

(WTNH) — Chef Julie Hartigan makes a turkey tortilla soup: a perfect solution for your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Ingredients
2 tsp olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
1/2 tsp kosher salt
2 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp ancho chili powder
3 cups chicken broth
1 cup canned fire roasted tomatoes, drained
15 oz can of black beans, rinsed, drained
2 cups shredded cooked turkey or chicken
2 TB fresh lime juice
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Optional Toppings Bar: Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Hot Sauce, Lime Wedges

Cooking Process/Finished Product:
Heat olive oil in a soup pot set over medium-high heat.
Add onion and salt and cook for 3-4 minutes or until onion is softened.
Add garlic and ancho chili powder and cook for 1 minute.
Add broth, tomatoes, black beans, turkey and lime juice. Increase heat to high, cover, and cook an additional 2 minutes to heat through.
Stir in cilantro and serve topped with optional garnishes.
Let everyone customize their bowl with shredded cheese, sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, and other fun toppings

Cook Time: 8 minutes
Yields 7 cups soup to serve 4

For more of Julie’s recipes, visit www.cookingwjulie.com.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s