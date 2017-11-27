Bear attacks 2 mini-horses in Southbury, kills 1

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was almost too tough for Francis Moon to relive.

“You feel helpless because she was helpless,” Moon said. “That part’s tough.”

Last Saturday night, a bear attacked his two mini-horses in his backyard. One of them, named Precious, survived. The other, named Savannah, was killed. She was part of his family for ten years. Francis did everything he could to try to scare the bear away, but it was too late.

“We started throwing rocks and stuff at it to try and scare it off,” he said. “It did climb back over the fence but then came right back. I assume once it found its prey it’s not going to leave easily.”

Original Story: Black bear attacks 2 miniature horses, kills 1 in Southbury

DEEP Encon officers (Environmental Control) were called to the scene and they eventually euthanized that bear. According to DEEP, it was a 150-pound female black bear. People who live near the scene say Southbury has had a number of bear sightings lately. There are many wooded areas in town.

“For two weeks now, I’ve been receiving Facebook posts literally of these bears coming over people’s decks to get to their barbecue grills, certainly getting into bird feeders if people still have them out,” said Geri Travis of Southbury.

She’s been so concerned about bears that she called the First Selectman’s Office to suggest that he make a robocall to town residents informing them of the recent bear sightings and the danger a bear could pose.

“My concern is for the residents here,” Geri said. “Not to panic anyone, certainly, but just to make them aware that there’s a situation here.”

Francis says that’s why he agreed to share his story with News 8 — to get the word out to other pet owners to protect their pets and be on alert.