Bugs in your Christmas Tree?!

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This is the time of the year when people come out to the Christmas tree farm to pick out the perfect tree to decorate inside their homes.

Unfortunately, there may be some unwanted guests that come along with it.

Richard Jaynes, owner of Broken Arrow Nursery in Hamden, said, “We had a very busy weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were almost equal and very busy. We were delighted the weather was with us.”

Related Content: Connecticut Christmas tree growers opening for season

We’re finally in full swing with the holiday season, and even the temperatures have finally started to cool off. Unfortunately, a mild fall also means more bugs, some of which may be on your Christmas tree.

“We don’t like to talk about insects but occasionally little tiny fruit fly-like things come out but they’re harmless and they usually don’t live for more than 24 hours inside.” mentioned Jaynes

To prevent them from getting inside, many farms have shakers that will shake loose most bugs from the tree. If your headed to a farm that doesn’t have one, just do it yourself.

Related Content: Tips for buying and setting up the perfect Christmas tree

Jaynes noted, “You can take that tree before you bring it in, on the sidewalk or the driveway, or something solid, just bang it a few times. If there are any lose needles or it’s a warm day and there’s a spider on there it’s probably going to get rid of them.”

After banging out the tree, open it up in your garage for a few days and periodically inspect it for any bugs. If your tree is already in your house, you can also vacuum the bugs up. Finally, if you’re trying to remove those pests with insecticide, it’s not recommended and in many cases it may even be flammable.