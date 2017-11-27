Car thief wanted by police in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a gas station earlier this month.

Police say on Nov. 6, Juan Serrano was at a Valero gas station on Pine Street and took an unattended vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2010 white Dodge Charger. Authorities say Serrano noticed the unattended vehicle after the owner entered the gas station leaving the car running.

Authorities say Serrano was caught on camera entering the vehicle and driving it away from the station.

Police have issued a warrant for his arrest. They are asking that anyone who sees Serrano and the vehicle described above to contact their local police station.