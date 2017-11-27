Connecticut Attorney General Jepsen will not seek re-election

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen announced Monday that he will not seek a third term.

Attorney General Jepsen released the following statement Monday morning.

I am announcing today that I will not seek a third term as Attorney General, a decision I finalized with my family over the last days. It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve as Attorney General‎ for the State of Connecticut. While my love for the work of this office is undiminished, I am ready to pursue different challenges. I do so knowing that the men and women of the Office of the Attorney General will continue to serve and protect our state and its residents with distinction. They are superb public servants in the truest sense, and I am proud of the work we have done together. I do not yet know what my future holds, but look forward to advancing the interests of Connecticut for the remainder of my term and in other capacities.”