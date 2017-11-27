Connecticut State Police release holiday enforcement

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police worked hard to keep the roads safe over the holiday weekend.

People across the state and around the country took to the roadways to travel for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Related Content: Troopers investigate 428 crashes during enforcement period

Troopers investigated a total of more than 500 accidents, with two of them being deadly.

Related Content: Roads, skies filled on Sunday due to holiday travel

Officials arrested 51 people for DUI and they handed out more than 1,000 speeding tickets.