Connecticut State Troopers head to Puerto Rico to assist with hurricane recovery

(Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

(WTNH) — The Nutmeg State is sending more help to Puerto Rico, this time, in the form of police officers.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced on Monday that 13 state troopers are heading to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

12 of the troopers are fluent in Spanish.

Officials say the officers will be patrolling and helping with security and traffic control on the island.

