Cyber Monday deals you can get right now

Alicia Jackson
Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, the research arm of software maker Adobe. And more people will be picking up their phones to shop: Web traffic from smartphones and tablets is expected to top desktop computers for the first time this year, Adobe said.

(WTNH) — After a weekend full of deals, retailers are rolling out even more sales for part of Cyber Monday.

This year is expected to be an expensive one for shoppers. Experts say they’ll be dropping billions of dollars Monday to get the hot items early.

Early Monday morning, FitBits and Amazon Alexa devices are already on sale at a deep discount. At Walmart, you can score some deals on electronics too, while Target is offering 15-percent off.

Shoppers are expected to spend as much as 6.6 billion dollars, which is almost a 17-percent jump from last year, according to Adobe Digital Insights, a group that tracks online spending. The deals are supposed to peak between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

If you’re looking for clothing, Banana Republic, the Gap, and Old Navy are all 50-percent off. Some retailers are rewarding shoppers that buy early. At J-Crew, they are offering 40-percent off, but you get an additional 10-percent off if you shop before 12 noon Monday.

