Deck the Halls with CT Landmarks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This time of year Connecticut Landmarks’ historic homes across the state are festively decorated and offer wonderful family activities to put everyone in the holiday spirit. Sheryl Hack, Executive Director of Connecticut Landmarks, and floral designer Holly Baider stopped by the studio to tell us about all of the special events planned for the season and show us how to make a holiday centerpiece.

Events:

Home for the Holidays at the Phelps-Hatheway House in Suffield takes place December 1st through 3rd.

The House will be decorated by the Suffield Garden Club.

The weekend begins with an Opening Night Preview Party, Cocktails at Hatheway, on Friday, December 1st from 6 to 9 pm where attendees will enjoy catered hors d’oeuvres by The Federal, wine, a champagne toast, and a silent auction.

On Saturday and Sunday, December 2nd and 3rd from 1 to 4 pm, enjoy tours of the festively decorated House, children’s activities and light refreshments.

On Saturday, December 2nd, bring your beloved bear for a sweet treat and celebration of all things Christmas with a special children’s Teddy Bear Tea Party at 11 am and 1 pm.

Part of the event on the 3rd is A Connecticut Christmas Book Signing event featuring photographer Caryn B. Davis & her new book, A Connecticut Christmas: Celebrating the Holiday in Classic New England Style. Meet Caryn & have your keepsake volume signed.

Landscape designer & decorator Julie Harrison will also be on site to speak about her 2015 design of the Phelps-Hatheway House, as featured in Caryn’s book.

Christmas in Bethlehem on Friday and Saturday, December 1st and 2nd, at the BellamyFerriday House.

As part of the town wide celebration, the house will be festively decorated and guides will be on hand to answer questions. The family-friendly program will include children’s craft activities and light refreshments.

Greenery will be for sale to benefit the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden.

Also at Bellamy-Ferriday on Sunday, December 10th, we’ll be celebrating A Polish Christmas inspired by New York Times bestselling author Martha Hall Kelly’s novel Lilac Girls.

Meet Martha Hall Kelly in Caroline’s kitchen and have her sign your copy of Lilac Girls.

Experience the Hay, Caroline’s beloved Connecticut home, staged in the traditional Polish fashion as inspired by her house guests and brought to life with the help of Holly Baider and Marzena Chachaj.

Rooms will also sport arrangements by Floral Designer Melissa Beard, owner and head designer at Floral Design by Melissa in Newtown and Bellamy-Ferriday Site Horticulturist George McCleary.

Learn about Advent and Polish Christmas traditions, including holiday delicacies and customs.

Tour sessions begin at 12 pm, and greenery will be available for sale to benefit the Bellamy Ferriday House & Garden.

Then, carol your way to Memorial Hall to enjoy a Polish beverage and desserts and artisan vendors, followed by an author presentation with a question and answer session at 3:30.

Martha will discuss Lilac Girls, including her research process, and where she took artistic license, as well as her next book about Caroline and her mother Eliza.

First Night Hartford at the Butler-McCook House on Sunday, December 31st.

For tickets to all the special events, go to www.ctlandmarks.org