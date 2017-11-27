EMT paying it forward while waiting for kidney donor

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Adam Goldstein looks like just any other 37-year-old.

He works as a volunteer EMT as the assistant chief of administration in Easton, but he’s living with kidney failure.

His health declined at 21 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 testicular cancer.

Goldstein said, “When I got to the hospital they did a CAT scan and they had told me that they had found cancer throughout my body.”

Goldstein had chemotherapy and several blood transfusions.

“When I had the cancer on several occasions when I was home I had some issues. I had some breathing problems, I had some pain problems and so my parents had called the ambulance in Easton and they came and took care of me,” said Goldstein.

He says after Easton EMTs helped him, he was inspired to give back. He was cleared of cancer and trained to be an EMT.

Goldstein said, “It felt good to be able to contribute and help those who helped me.”

Within a few years, Goldstein’s kidneys failed. His mother was a match and gave him a kidney. But that’s not the end of the story.

“It was a match, but wasn’t the best match,” Goldstein added.

His body rejected it and Goldstein continued dialysis.

He told News 8, “The unfortunate thing about dialysis is that it is not a permanent solution. As time goes by, you start to feel weaker. You don’t heal as well from things. You are more prone to illness.”

Goldstein has dialysis a few times a week and still finds the strength to volunteer. Goldstein said, “Volunteering here gives me the option to feel like I am contributing to society and not just wasting my days away going to treatment.”

Goldstein said, “I’ve been here since 2002. I have a lot of great co-workers that really help support and understand what I’m going through.” Since having kidney failure, Goldstein married his longtime companion, Michelle, and had two girls, Jordyn and Zoe.

“My family gives me hope that I will get better,” he said. “The job gives me the satisfaction of helping others and the satisfaction of contributing.”

Goldstein said he has been waiting for a kidney for years. He’s afraid he won’t be around for his kids.

Goldstein added, “They give me a lot of reason to move forward, and when I say my family gives me hope, they are the hope. They are why I want this transplant. I want to watch them grow up. I want to be part of all the big moments of their live. I want to be there for them.”

Goldstein encourages everyone take part in the living donor program.