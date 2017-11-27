Fire in Times Square causes evacuation

(WTNH) — An evacuation took place in Times Square on Monday.

Part of the Viacom Building in New York City had to be evacuated after reports of a fire at a parking garage next door.

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the reports of smoke in the basement parking garage.

It caused a massive traffic jam in Manhattan.

The fire was under control in about an hour and a half.

There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

