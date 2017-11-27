Five classrooms from CT seek STEAM contest prize

By Published:

(WTNH) — Five classrooms in Connecticut have been named state finalists for “inspiring change in their local communities through STEAM education.”

The classrooms were selected from a pool of around 3,000 entries in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The contest challenges students to use STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) skills to address real world issues and inspire change.

The finalists from Connecticut are (in no particular order):

1. Saxe Middle School, New Canaan; teacher, Vivian Birdsall
2. Academy of Aerospace Engineering, Windsor; teacher, Michelle Bellinger
3. Science University Magnet School, Springdale; teacher, Melissa Manzione
4. Science University Magnet School, Springdale; teacher, Lori Capone
5. Tourtellotte Memorial High School, North Grosvenordale; teacher, Elizabeth Ten Eyck

These classes were chosen based on their proposals to solve challenging problems that affected their communities.

All 255 teachers selected as state finalists will receive a Samsung Chromebook for their classrooms.

41 state winners will receive a $25,000 Samsung technology package. 10 national finalists will be selected to attend a Pitch Event where they will pitch their project to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, 7 schools will receive a $50,000 Samsung technology package.

3 national winners will be selected and each will receive a $150,000 Samsung technology package.

