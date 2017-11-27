Grant announced for affordable housing in New London

WTNH.com staff Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — There is some good news for those seeking housing in New London.

On Monday, it was announced that money has been granted to go toward creating affordable housing options along the Thames River.

Related Content: City receives $2 million grant to restore vacant hospital

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with Representative Joe Courtney, announced the new $1.2 million grant.

The grant aims to help more than 120 families displaced by the demolition of the Thames River Apartments.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s