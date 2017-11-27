Grant announced for affordable housing in New London

Related Coverage City receives $2 million grant to restore vacant hospital

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — There is some good news for those seeking housing in New London.

On Monday, it was announced that money has been granted to go toward creating affordable housing options along the Thames River.

Related Content: City receives $2 million grant to restore vacant hospital

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with Representative Joe Courtney, announced the new $1.2 million grant.

The grant aims to help more than 120 families displaced by the demolition of the Thames River Apartments.