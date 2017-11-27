Groton library receives grant for computer program

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Public Library has received a $6,000 grant to set up a program to teach kids how to write computer code.

The money comes from the American Library Association.

Groton’s library is one of 28 libraries around the country to get the grant.

The money will go toward obtaining new equipment that will let the library offer more frequent and advanced coding lessons to kids.

