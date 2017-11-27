Helping homeless children over the holidays

(WTNH) — On this edition of Nyberg, homelessness in Connecticut and how to help a child whose family may be staying in a shelter.

The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness (CCEH) is again in full swing with its “Be Homeful for the Holidays” project.

Each year, 2,000 children lose their homes.

Related Content: Hartford police officers hand out winter boots to homeless

CCEH has once again teamed up with the folks at Paddington Bear to help a child in a shelter this holiday season.

“We know that the number one reason that people are homeless later in life is when they experience homelessness as a child,” explained Madeline Ravich with CCEH. “…We can cut that off at the very beginning if we have emergency funds that front line workers can access to help families stay in their homes.”

Related Content: Woman helps homeless man who returned lost $10,000 check

“We have a wonderful campaign called “Be Homeful for the Holidays,” and right now you can go to our website, http://www.behomeful.org/give, and donate a bear or a book to a child in a shelter for $25 a piece,” Ravich explained. “The wonderful part is that, thanks to a scholarship from Connecticut Realtors, the funds from the bears actually go to the emergency fund to help families stay in their homes so it’s a win-win. You can give a bear or a book to a child in a shelter and help a child stay in their home in the first place.”