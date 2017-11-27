Holiday gift ideas for your pets

By Published:

(WTNH) — If you don’t want your furry friend to feel left out this holiday season, professional dog trainer Michelle Douglas of The Refined Canine shares some gift ideas for your pet.

  • Enrichment Toys: slow-bowls, food puzzles, stuff-able toys, and long-lasting chew toys. These can be fun for dogs, cats, and even exotics, as they provide them with mental stimulation and activities to do on their own.
  • Interactive Toys: flirt pole, toys for playing fetch or tug. These give pet owners something fun to do with their pet.
  • Pet beds are always a good option.
  • Ugly Christmas Sweaters or gorgeous pet coats are popular.
  • Treats are always good, but many pets have allergies to various ingredients in food or treats. Michelle suggests single-ingredient or limited-ingredient treats that are made in the USA. You can find treat pouches to pair with a bag of premium treats too!
  • Leashes and Harnesses or fancy collars. The Freedom No-Pull Harness is a great gift for dogs who pull on leash, and Harness Lead is an escape-resistant harness and leash in one!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s