Holiday gift ideas for your pets

(WTNH) — If you don’t want your furry friend to feel left out this holiday season, professional dog trainer Michelle Douglas of The Refined Canine shares some gift ideas for your pet.
- Enrichment Toys: slow-bowls, food puzzles, stuff-able toys, and long-lasting chew toys. These can be fun for dogs, cats, and even exotics, as they provide them with mental stimulation and activities to do on their own.
- Interactive Toys: flirt pole, toys for playing fetch or tug. These give pet owners something fun to do with their pet.
- Pet beds are always a good option.
- Ugly Christmas Sweaters or gorgeous pet coats are popular.
- Treats are always good, but many pets have allergies to various ingredients in food or treats. Michelle suggests single-ingredient or limited-ingredient treats that are made in the USA. You can find treat pouches to pair with a bag of premium treats too!
- Leashes and Harnesses or fancy collars. The Freedom No-Pull Harness is a great gift for dogs who pull on leash, and Harness Lead is an escape-resistant harness and leash in one!