Holiday thieves targeting houses and cars

Related Coverage Cold weather warning from Waterbury Police could keep your car from being stolen

(WTNH) — Both Milford and Hamden Police report multiple cars broken into and several stolen this past weekend. It’s a warning to people to lock your doors as the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas see an uptick in burglaries.

“We know that the holidays can bring with them some desperation from folks who don’t have money to buy gifts or to buy heating fuel and things like that and so out of that desperation they’ll commit crimes,” said Chief Thomas Wydra with the Hamden Police Department.

Chief Wydra says thieves will usually attempt to hit dozens of cars in one night.

“Burglars look for opportunities and so quite often what we see is vehicles that are unlocked or houses that are unlocked, those are the ones that are burglarized,” said Wydra.

Related Content: Cold weather warning from Waterbury Police could keep your car from being stolen

If your house is the target, statistics show a burglar gets away with about $2,200 worth of stuff. According to safewise.com, burglars will often head straight for the master bedroom.

“The best way to defeat that is to lock your doors, whether it’s on your car or at your house. Lock your windows when you’re not at home. Keep your personal belongings, especially those of tremendous value like jewelry and so forth hidden away when you’re not at home,” said Wydra.

Having a home security system or surveillance cameras outside can keep a would be thief away. If you come home and think your house has been broken into officers say never go inside.

“Especially if there’s an open door or a window smashed. You have to assume somebody is in your house.

So, be a great witness. Call 911 immediately and move back out to your car, lock your car doors,” said Wydra.

Wydra says people can also be targets when walking in parking lots after shopping. He warns people should be aware of their surroundings. If you are placing packages in your car in between stores make sure they are placed in the trunk or hidden out of sight.