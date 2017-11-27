“HUSKY-B” children’s health care insurance coverage in jeopardy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of Connecticut families that depend on the “HUSKY-B” insurance program for children could be losing their coverage within a month because Congress has still not reauthorized it.

It’s a 20-year-old program that has long had support from both Democrats and Republicans. It provides health insurance for children up to age 19 from low-income families.

The Community Child Guidance Clinic in Manchester provides child behavioral health services to hundreds of families. It’s one of several similar child guidance clinics around the state where services are provided under ‘HUSKY-B,’ Connecticut’s Children’s Health Insurance Program, also known as CHIP, which is funded by the federal government and is now in jeopardy.

Jamie Bellenoit is executive director of the clinic and stated, “This is the majority of our outpatient clients and then we have more intense levels of care. One hundred percent of those clients are on ‘HUSKY.'”

If Congress doesn’t act in the next few weeks, what will happen to the 17,000 families in Connecticut that depend on this coverage? Bellenoit explained, “I don’t think anybody has an answer to that and I think that’s part of why we’re collectively panicking.”

Governor Dannel Malloy says there is enough money for ‘HUSKY’ coverage over the next month, but because the new state budget is already in the red, there’s no way the state would be able to pick up the difference if Congress doesn’t act.

“We don’t have a whole lot of discretion on this and I think we’re assuming that they get this straightened out sometime this month or early next month,” Gov. Malloy said.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said Monday the timing is even more narrow.

“Connecticut’s CHIP program, our child health insurance program, will be gone unless it’s re-authorized in the next week or so,” he said.

The U.S. House of Representatives did pass a funding plan for CHIP earlier this month, but Senate action is still pending.