Keeping your computer secure on Cyber Monday

By Published:

(WTNH) — Chief information Security Officer of Quinnipiac University Brian Kelly reminds shoppers to shop safe on Cyber Monday.

How can shoppers avoid fake online stores?

  • When possible purchase from websites that you already know, trust and have done business with previously.
  • Verify the website has legitimate mailing address and phone number. If skeptical call and talk to a human. If you can’t get a hold of someone.. it’s a big sign you are dealing with a fake website.
  • Look for obvious warning signs, like deals that are obviously too good to be trueBE
  • Be very skeptical if a website appears to be an exact replica of a well-known website. An example would be http://www.amazon.com but you’re at http://store-amazoncom.com
  • Always look for HTTPS, highlighted in green in the website’s name

How can shoppers secure their computer or mobile device?

  • Keep your devices updated
  • Have anti-virus installed (and updated)
  • Security patches
  • New versions of Operating systems. Especially on mobile (iOS and Android)
  • Don’t shop or bank on same computer your kids use.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s