Keeping your computer secure on Cyber Monday

(WTNH) — Chief information Security Officer of Quinnipiac University Brian Kelly reminds shoppers to shop safe on Cyber Monday.
How can shoppers avoid fake online stores?
- When possible purchase from websites that you already know, trust and have done business with previously.
- Verify the website has legitimate mailing address and phone number. If skeptical call and talk to a human. If you can’t get a hold of someone.. it’s a big sign you are dealing with a fake website.
- Look for obvious warning signs, like deals that are obviously too good to be trueBE
- Be very skeptical if a website appears to be an exact replica of a well-known website. An example would be http://www.amazon.com but you’re at http://store-amazoncom.com
- Always look for HTTPS, highlighted in green in the website’s name
How can shoppers secure their computer or mobile device?
- Keep your devices updated
- Have anti-virus installed (and updated)
- Security patches
- New versions of Operating systems. Especially on mobile (iOS and Android)
- Don’t shop or bank on same computer your kids use.