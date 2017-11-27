LifeStar responds to ATV rollover in Haddam Neck

Related Coverage Study shows restricting use of ATV’s can reduce injuries among those most at risk

HADDAM NECK, Conn. (WTNH) — An ATV operator was transported to a hospital via LifeStar following a crash in Haddam Neck on Friday.

According to Connecticut State Police, 38-year-old Cory Macknight was traveling northbound on Rock Landing Road around 7 p.m. when he lost control of his ATV.

Officials say the vehicle rolled over and ejected Macknight.

Related Content: Study shows restricting use of ATV’s can reduce injuries among those most at risk

Macknight suffered minor injuries, but officials say he was transported to a local hospital by LifeStar due to the mechanism of the injuries.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.