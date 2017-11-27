New Haven Board of Education meeting to be held Monday evening

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents, students and teachers will have a chance to sound off yet again about the New Haven Board of Education’s pick as new superintendent.

One week ago, the crowd was fired up over the board vote approving Dr. Carol Birks as the new superintendent.

Related Content: Near brawl erupts at New Haven school board meeting

Four of the seven voting members voted to hire Dr. Birks as the first female superintendent.

For two hours after the vote, some parents and teachers voiced outrage over the choice. Many chanted that the vote was rigged.

Related Content: New Haven parents rally against plans for new superintendent

Monday evening’s meeting is set for 5:30 p.m.