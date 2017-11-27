New Haven Board of Education meeting to be held Monday evening

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents, students and teachers will have a chance to sound off yet again about the New Haven Board of Education’s pick as new superintendent.

One week ago, the crowd was fired up over the board vote approving Dr. Carol Birks as the new superintendent.

Related Content: Near brawl erupts at New Haven school board meeting

Four of the seven voting members voted to hire Dr. Birks as the first female superintendent.

For two hours after the vote, some parents and teachers voiced outrage over the choice. Many chanted that the vote was rigged.

Related Content: New Haven parents rally against plans for new superintendent

Monday evening’s meeting is set for 5:30 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s