NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is pleading guilty to holding up a store in Hamden last year.

25-year-old Daris Snow entered a guilty plea in federal court on Monday.

Snow was one of four people who robbed the Game X Change in Hamden back in April of 2016.

They took some phones and electronics along with cash.

Snow could get 20 years for the crime.

Four others are facing charges in connection with the robbery.