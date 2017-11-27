Norwich man gets jail time for trafficking cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man will spend time behind bars for his role in trafficking cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in the summer of 2016, Paul Mott of Groton obtained cocaine from a supplier in the Bronx, N.Y. and then distributed the drug to others for further distribution.

Officials say 48-year-old Eric Boone of Norwich was one of these distributors.

On July 25, 2016, police stopped Boone’s vehicle after he left an associate’s house. Authorities seized 49 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of crack cocaine that Boone had thrown from the car before he was stopped.

Boone has been detained since his federal arrest on Aug. 26, 2016. On May 31, 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Boone has been sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

Mott previously pleaded guilty, and on Sept. 5, 2017, was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment.

Other individuals have also been charged and convicted as a result of this investigation.