Paleo Double Fudge Brownie with The Tea Kettle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Head Chef from The Tea Kettle, David Ciastko, stopped by our studio with his daughter Samantha to whip up delicious Paleo Double Fudge Brownies.

Watch the video above to learn more about The Tea Kettle and how these brownies are made. Below is the recipe.

6 ounce – Dark chocolate

6 tablespoons – Ghee

Double boiler, melt, and put to the side

In medium bowl:

1/2 cup – Almond flour

3/4 cup – Coconut sugar

1 Tablespoon – Coconut flour

3/4 cup – Cocoa powder

1/8 Teaspoon – Baking soda

1/4 Teaspoon – Sea salt

Bake at 325 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Enjoy!