Paleo Double Fudge Brownie with The Tea Kettle

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Head Chef from The Tea Kettle, David Ciastko, stopped by our studio with his daughter Samantha to whip up delicious Paleo Double Fudge Brownies.

Watch the video above to learn more about The Tea Kettle and how these brownies are made. Below is the recipe.

6 ounce – Dark chocolate

6 tablespoons – Ghee

Double boiler, melt, and put to the side

In medium bowl:

1/2 cup – Almond flour

3/4 cup – Coconut sugar

1 Tablespoon – Coconut flour

3/4 cup – Cocoa powder

1/8 Teaspoon – Baking soda

1/4 Teaspoon – Sea salt

Bake at 325 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Enjoy!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s