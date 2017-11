Related Coverage Thousands flock to area malls on Thanksgiving day for big discounts

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing charges for an alleged Black Friday crime.

According to Milford police, 30-year-old Hasenah Alessi of Bridgeport is accused of leaving two kids at the food court in the Connecticut Post Mall while she shopped at Macy’s.

Officers say a 2-year-old and an 8-year-old were left unattended in the busy mall.

Alessi is being charged with Risk of Injury.