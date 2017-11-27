PD: Woman sought after stealing $60-worth of meat tenderloin

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Watertown Police Department is looking for the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police say a woman is suspected of stealing items from LaBonne’s Market at 639 Straits Turnpike on Nov. 2.

Authorities say she entered the store and placed three pieces of meat tenderloin, valued at approximately $60, into her purse and left the store.

Officials describe the suspect as a white woman who is possibly in her 40’s with brown hair. She was wearing dark pants, a pink print top and a white, long sleeveless sweater.

The woman left the scene in a blue Chevrolet Cavalier with a partial license plate of 986-YU.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Watertown Police at 860-945-5200.