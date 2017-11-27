Protecting your holiday packages from ‘porch pirates’

By Published: Updated:

DENVER (ABC) — All those holiday packages for people on your nice list could bring out thieves destined for the naughty list.

‘Porch Pirates’ have plenty to steal. This holiday season is forecasted to be a delivery record-breaker; a whopping two billion packages.

Near Denver, sheriff’s deputies and federal agents are teaming up to stop porch pirates by leaving “bait” packages on porches with tracking devices hidden inside.

“If we have someone stealing these packages, we are going to be arresting them and charging criminally,” said Lieutenant Kevin Moffitt of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Shipping companies and authorities recommend signing up for free alerts that tell you when to expect important deliveries.

“If you know it’s coming and you didn’t receive it, you can then notify the U.S. Postal Inspectors, or your local police department, and we can then begin investigating that theft mail,” Eric Manual from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

Then there’s protecting yourself while shopping online.

Experts say use credit cards instead of debit cards. They offer better protections if stolen.  Set up mobile banking alerts to monitor unauthorized charges; and avoid connecting to free wi-fi networks that can expose your passwords and credit card numbers.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s