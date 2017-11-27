Protecting your holiday packages from ‘porch pirates’

DENVER (ABC) — All those holiday packages for people on your nice list could bring out thieves destined for the naughty list.

‘Porch Pirates’ have plenty to steal. This holiday season is forecasted to be a delivery record-breaker; a whopping two billion packages.

Near Denver, sheriff’s deputies and federal agents are teaming up to stop porch pirates by leaving “bait” packages on porches with tracking devices hidden inside.

“If we have someone stealing these packages, we are going to be arresting them and charging criminally,” said Lieutenant Kevin Moffitt of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Shipping companies and authorities recommend signing up for free alerts that tell you when to expect important deliveries.

“If you know it’s coming and you didn’t receive it, you can then notify the U.S. Postal Inspectors, or your local police department, and we can then begin investigating that theft mail,” Eric Manual from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

Then there’s protecting yourself while shopping online.

Experts say use credit cards instead of debit cards. They offer better protections if stolen. Set up mobile banking alerts to monitor unauthorized charges; and avoid connecting to free wi-fi networks that can expose your passwords and credit card numbers.