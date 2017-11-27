Shipping rules and regulations for the holidays

Related Coverage Holiday thieves targeting houses and cars

(WTNH) — If you’re sending a sweater in the mail to loved ones this year for Christmas, no worries. But what about electronics or remote control cars or kids toys with batteries? As the technology grows, so does the list of warnings.

Lisa Walters is from Cromwell and she has two sons and five grandsons in Kansas, so she does a lot of holiday shipping. But with technology, electronics and batteries changing so quickly, along with the warnings, it’s hard to keep up with the new rules.

“I hadn’t thought about that, but yes, I guess you do have to be careful with that. It would have to be something that I would check on,” she said.

So whether you are the post office, UPS or another private carrier, these are simple rules online on how to safely pack and ship batteries. It is about a half a dozen pages long at least, because there are so many rules and regulations.

Related Content: Holiday thieves targeting houses and cars

Howard Schwartz from the Better Business Bureau says there are some basic safety tips you can apply to make sure your package gets there safely.

“Probably the best thing to do to not have a short circuit or having your battery damaged or catch fire or explode is to put tape around them just like the manufactures do,” he explained.

Schwartz recommends in order to keep your batteries safe, you need to repackage the item. The manufacturer’s box is usually not sufficient for shipping.

“Always try and have a minimum of one inch between the side of the box and the item, and stuff it with as much newspaper as you can,” Schwartz said.

He says to also beware of flammables. Most people think of gas or propane, but some aerosol cans can also catch fire. He says before you call UPS for that pick up or take your package to the post office, it’s important to take a quick look online, or make a call ahead of time.

“Do your thinking, you want the package to get there and you also want to make sure you don’t get into trouble and that your package doesn’t create any trouble,” he cautioned.

Food can also cause problems. If you’re shipping something like live lobster, he says dry ice is king. It will last longer and won’t leave behind water damage.