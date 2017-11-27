Spotting the signs and preventing Diabetes

(WTNH) — Certified Diabetes Expert Leila Bruno of Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Care in Hartford talks about the prevalence of Diabetes here in Connecticut.

Diagnosed Diabetes affects nearly 250,000 adults in Connecticut.

The State Department of Public Health reports that thousands more are living with undiagnosed Diabetes.

Leila Bruno says early stages of Diabetes come with few to no symptoms at all. But as Diabetes progresses, Bruno says the person may start to feel tired, become more thirsty, urinate more often, and have poor concentration.

If someone in your family is living with Diabetes, Bruno suggests adjusting your lifestyle with exercise, weight management, and stress management.

