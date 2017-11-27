State Police arrest Rhode Island man, seize 9 pounds of marijuana

Related Coverage Capitol Report: Middletown Mayor Drew supports marijuana legalization and other leftover political thoughts

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — After stopping a vehicle for reckless driving, police arrested one man and seized nine and a half pounds of marijuana on Interstate 95 Sunday.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Mohamed Jones of Providence, R.I., was driving 90 mph on I-95 northbound in Clinton before he was stopped by a trooper.

Police say an odor similar to marijuana was detected coming from inside his vehicle, which prompted a search of Jones’ vehicle. The arresting trooper found two small baggies of the substance and a loose quantity inside the vehicle’s ash tray.

Authorities then searched the trunk of the car. Officials say nine large clear plastic heat-sealed bags inside a large blue cloth bag was found in the trunk.

State police say more nine and a half pounds of marijuana were located inside Jones’ vehicle.

Jones was placed under arrest and was charged with reckless driving, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.