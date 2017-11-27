State Police release dash cam video of alleged drunk driver striking cruiser

Related Coverage State Police cruiser hit investigating deadly crash

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are releasing the dash cam video of an accused drunk driver smashing into a trooper’s cruiser on the side of the highway.

The incident happened on Interstate 91 in Cromwell over the holiday weekend.

Police were investigating a fatal crash and had the lane marked as closed when a Hyundai plowed right into the cruiser. Fortunately, no one was inside.

The operator, 29-year-old Martin Jackson, was arrested. He suffered minor injuries.