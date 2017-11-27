Stretch Your Dollar: Getting maximum Cyber Monday savings

(WTNH) — Many of you are getting ready to fill those digital shopping carts for Cyber Monday, and we’re helping you Stretch Your Dollar so you save as much as possible.

Experts say you’ll find deals today on everything from electronics to apparel and accessories; but it’s not just presents you should look out for.

If you’re hoping to book travel sometime soon, check out the bundle deals they have today. Many internet booking sites are hoping you’ll stop by their site and spend money on a good deal.

They also say you should check back in on those items you skipped over on Black Friday.

You’re certainly going to see deals on everything you might have seen last week, but it’s going to be different promotions. So last week, while it was 25% off, this week it could be 30% off plus free shipping, so the promotions are just as strong, they just might be a little different.

A bit of advice, follow some of your favorite businesses on social media. You’ll find they offer additional savings to their loyal followers by putting out flash sales and coupon codes you wouldn’t otherwise find.