Waterbury police identify driver that struck and killed pedestrian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have released the identity of the driver that struck and killed a pedestrian on West Main Street Sunday.

Officers say 32-year-old Victor Paez was driving the vehicle involved in the deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening just before 5:00 p.m. A viewer sent News 8 a photo through Report-It of officers on the scene.

Police confirm that Paez has been charged with felony evading responsibility and driving without a license.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.